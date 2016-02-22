(Repeats to additional clients; no change in text.)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON Feb 22 Two of the world's main credit
rating agencies on Monday reiterated their view that the British
economy could be damaged if the country votes to leave the
European Union in a referendum scheduled for June 23.
Fitch Ratings said "Brexit" would come with a short-term
economic cost and "significant" long-term risks, and Moody's
Investors Service said it would assign a negative outlook to the
country's Aa1 credit rating.
"A decision to leave the EU would be credit negative for the
UK economy," said Kathrin Muehlbronner, a senior vice president
at Moody's.
Political uncertainty on what would follow a vote for Brexit
would hit investment in Britain, the agencies said, clouding the
economic and financial outlook.
Prime Minister David Cameron set the referendum for June 23
after clinching an agreement with from the 27 other EU leaders
to give Britain what he said was special status within the bloc.
The campaign heated up on Sunday when Boris Johnson, the
mayor of London and among the front runners to succeed Cameron
as Conservative Party leader, announced that he would support
the campaign to leave the EU .
Johnson's announcement helped trigger a sharp fall in
sterling on Monday. UK companies rushed to hedge their exposure
to the pound, pushing up the cost of protection against sharp
price swings to its highest in over four years.
Most economists and market analysts say Brexit would be bad
for the British economy and financial assets, principally
sterling.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Larry King)