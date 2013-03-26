EU watchdog fines Moody's for credit ratings breaches
LONDON, June 1 The European Union's markets watchdog has fined Moody's 1.24 million euros ($1.39 million) for breaches of the bloc's credit ratings rules.
March 25 The British government is selling its helicopter search and rescue operations to U.S.-based Bristow Group Inc, Sky News reported on Monday.
The exact value of the deal has not been confirmed, but it is expected to be in the region of 3 billion pounds ($4.55 billion), Sky News said.
Bristow Group has won the contract to run the service from 2015 to 2026, Sky News said. (Sky News report:)
Bristow Group in Houston, Texas, could not be reached outside office hours.
