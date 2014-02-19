(L-R) Matt Helders, Nick O'Malley, Alex Turner and Jamie Cook of the Arctic Monkeys band arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Indie quartet Arctic Monkeys won the coveted best album honour at Britain's top music awards on Wednesday for "AM", their seventh BRIT Awards gong in total and second of the night at a star-studded show in London.

The band, who in the past have responded frostily to their BRIT successes, earlier performed at the ceremony for the first time despite multiple nominations since 2006.

"That rock 'n roll, it just won't go away," frontman Alex Turner said as he accepted the award.

The Arctic Monkeys were the bookies favourites to walk away with the Mastercard British Album of the Year award this year, the third time they have won it.

(Reporting by Sarah Young)