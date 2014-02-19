By Sarah Young
LONDON Feb 19 Indie quartet Arctic Monkeys
picked up the coveted best album award and triumphed over boy
band One Direction to be named best group, prompting their lead
singer to claim a victory for rock-and-roll at British pop's
show of the year.
"That rock-and-roll it just won't go away. That
rock-and-roll, it seems like it's fading away sometimes, but it
will never die," Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner said as he
received the band's second gong of the night for the Mastercard
British album of the year.
The best group prize at London's BRIT Awards on Wednesday
was the only head-to-head between Sheffield-born Arctic Monkeys
and One Direction, the five-piece band formed in 2010 on the TV
singing contest The X Factor.
"There's that fifteen quid we put on One Direction to win
down the drain," Turner joked as Arctic Monkeys picked up the
BRIT for best group.
Opening the event with their track "R U Mine", in the shadow
of giant versions of the letters "AM", flaming and suspended in
mid-air, Arctic Monkeys were performing at the BRITs for the
first time despite their multiple successes there over the last
eight years.
In the past, the band had responded frostily to their BRIT
wins. This year, they were odds-on favourites to win both the
awards they were up for, and their BRITs silverware count is now
seven.
One Direction, a band targeted at a young audience and whose
fans are mainly teenage girls, did not walk away empty handed,
however.
The group picked up the BRITs global success award, being
joined late on stage by a panting Harry Styles, one of its five
members. He said he was late because he had been off "having a
wee" when the prize was announced.
To particularly noisy screams and cheering at their every
appearance, One Direction also walked away with the best British
video award which was decided by twitter votes cast during the
evening. With 17.8 million followers, dubbed "Directioners", the
band's win never looked in doubt.
"It's the BRITS and it's exciting," Styles said, before the
group got their hands on their two mohawk-inspired black and
white gongs, designed by milliner-to-the-stars Philip Treacy.
STAR COUNT
Excitement was what the organisers of the event were
targeting, after last year's ceremony failed to impress.
Labelled by critics as sensible, sober and dull, even Christian
Tattersfield, current chairman of the BRIT Awards committee,
admitted in a British newspaper recently that the 2013 event
"lacked superstars".
He was counting on an attention-grabbing performance by Katy
Perry, arriving in a chariot on stage and clad in a neon
Cleopatra outfit, and Bruno Mars's energetic routine, which
included dancing saxophonists, to breathe new life into the
show.
Wearing a sparkling green floor-length gown, pop queen
Beyonce, also sung her track "XO". Her appearance was not
confirmed ahead of the show but was widely leaked to the press.
The best British male solo artist award category was won by
David Bowie, 67, thirty years after he last held the title. He
beat up and coming names such as Jake Bugg, 19, and Tom Odell,
who is 23.
Absent from the ceremony, veteran artist Bowie nominated
British supermodel Kate Moss to accept the prize on his behalf.
Reading from a script written by Bowie, she finished with the
words: "Scotland stay with us".
Bowie's plea was the evening's only nod to politics.
Scotland will vote on Sept. 18 on whether to become an
independent country, ending a 307-year union with England and
splitting from the rest of the UK.
Ellie Goulding, who three years ago performed at the Duke
and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding reception, won the best
British female solo artist award, before wowing the audience
with an electric performance in a gold bra and white hot pants.
The best British single award went to drum and bass dance
collective Rudimental featuring Ella Eyre for "Waiting All
Night", while pop act Bastille took home the British
breakthrough act prize.
For the first time, the BRITs also had a global audience
with YouTube streaming the show live worldwide in addition to
the usual broadcast on Britain's commercial channel ITV.
The BRITs harnessing of social media reflects the growing
digital revenues powering the British music industry. Figures
released earlier on Wednesday show that revenues in the UK
recorded music sector rose 1.9 percent 730.4 million pounds
($1.22 billion) in 2013.
($1 = 0.5983 British pounds)
