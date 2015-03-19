BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 19 Ofcom
* New rule for competition and investment in superfast broadband
* From 1 april, a pricing rule will mean bt must maintain a sufficient margin between its wholesale and retail superfast broadband charges, in order to allow other providers profitably to match its prices.
* Ofcom is confirming new rule following comments received from european commission
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: