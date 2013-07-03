By Paul Sandle
| LONDON, July 3
LONDON, July 3 Britain's telecoms regulator is
imposing new constraints on BT Group Plc in its operation
of Britain's biggest fibre optic network, saying it aimed to
make the market for superfast broadband services more
competitive.
BT sells access to its network - built in a multi-billion
pounds investment over several years - to other vendors such as
TalkTalk, who then offer superfast broadband to
consumers.
But some of those vendors have complained that BT's market
dominance gives it an unfair advantage.
Ofcom said on Wednesday it would make it cheaper to switch
superfast broadband provider and would also reduce minimum
contract lengths to one month from a year.
Superfast connections, which offer speeds more than four
times faster than conventional broadband, are increasingly
popular. The number of subscribers on BT's fibre network had
grown to 1.4 million by last year.
BT's wholesale division Openreach had imposed a 50 pound
charge for switching customers from one provider to another.
Under the proposed changes, that would be cut to between 10 and
15 pounds.
But Ofcom stopped short of setting controls on the amount BT
can charge rivals for the product, choosing instead to maintain
a requirement that BT's charges are "fair and reasonable".
ECONOMIC CASE
It said competition from conventional broadband services,
and from cable company Virgin Media's superfast product, were
already keeping a lid on superfast prices. It also said it did
not want to undermine the economic case for rolling out fibre
services.
BT says it charges the same for fibre access to some 70
operators, including TalkTalk and Sky, as it does to its
own retail division.
Ofcom did, however, propose it could intervene in the
setting of the margin between the wholesale price BT charges and
the price to its customers to promote competition.
TalkTalk had complained that there was not a large enough
gap between the wholesale price and the rate at which it sells
the product to retail customers.
"TalkTalk is pleased Ofcom is taking the issue of fibre
regulation so seriously and that it has recognised the need for
margin squeeze regulation in its proposals," the company said.
"We look forward to working with Ofcom on the next stages."
BT, whose fibre network will cover two-thirds of the country
by spring 2014, said it was pleased Ofcom was maintaining
pricing freedom for Openreach's fibre products.
"BT has already accepted a long payback period for its fibre
deployment and its wholesale fibre prices - which are amongst
the lowest in Europe - reflect this," a spokesman said.
BT shares were little changed, down 0.7 percent by 1056 GMT
while the FTSE 100 index was down 1.6 percent.