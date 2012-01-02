LONDON Jan 2 British police have found
evidence that private investigators working for newspapers
hacked into the email account of former Prime Minister Gordon
Brown while he was finance minister, The Independent newspaper
reported on Monday.
Hundreds of other people may have also had their emails
intercepted, perhaps as many as were caught up in the phone
hacking scandal at News International's now defunct News of the
World tabloid, the paper said.
Detectives were looking at evidence from about 20 computers
seized from private investigators, the newspaper reported.
The team at London's Scotland Yard police headquarters were
looking into the possibility that several newspaper titles
commissioned private detectives to access computers, The
Independent said, citing an unnamed source.
The Brown emails under scrutiny dated from the time he was
Britain's finance minister before he became prime minister in
2007. Former Labour advisor and lobbyist Derek Draper was also
targeted, The Independent said.
The Metropolitan police would not comment on the report.
"We are not prepared to give a running commentary on this
investigation," a spokesman said.
News International, the British newspaper arm of Rupert
Murdoch's News Corporation, also declined to comment.
The group closed the News of the World in July 2011 after
evidence emerged that investigators working for the title hacked
into the mobile phone voicemails of celebrities, politicians and
even murder victims.
It is the only newspaper that has admitted phone hacking,
although some journalists and celebrities have said the practice
was widespread in the tabloid press.
News International's titles were not singled out in the
Independent's report on email hacking.