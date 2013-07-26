* New technology drive to counter BT's free sports offer
* Plans to promote set-top boxes to old and new customers
* Full-year results meet or beat analysts' expectations
By Kate Holton
LONDON, July 26 BSkyB plans to provide
more and cheaper ways to access its premium content and Internet
services to counter cash-rich rival BT's offer of free
Premier League football to broadband customers.
The group, which has dominated pay-TV in Britain since
Rupert Murdoch launched it in 1989 and reaches 10 million homes,
said it would invest about 70 million pounds ($100 million) in
the next financial year to improve on-demand programming and
connectivity.
BSkyB said it will promote its Internet-connected set-top
boxes which provide wifi in the home and allow users to view
content on their televisions as well as providing access on
laptops and tablets when they are out.
The company also announced full-year results in line with or
above analysts' forecasts, a 500-million-pound share buy-back
and an 18-percent dividend hike to try to temper investor
concern over BT's entry into the market.
"This morning's results and accompanying commentary provide
a clear reminder of BSkyB's underlying strengths including an
unrivalled content proposition, loyal subscriber base, very
strong cash flow and proven marketing skills," analysts at
Westhouse said.
"We believe these characteristics will stand it in good
stead when facing down growing competition for new customers,
particularly from BT."
Shares in BSkyB - known for years for promising "jam
tomorrow" due to its ever-present investment needs - dropped 3.3
percent by 1030 GMT. Its stock fell sharply on May 9 when BT
announced its plans for the free sports offering.
The move is consistent with the group's historical approach
of providing technology to enable customers to pay increasing
amounts to access premium content such as sports and movies.
"The main concern will be the additional investment, but we
see this as a pull-forward of existing plans," Citi analysts
said in a note. "And at any rate, this may not even impact
consensus earnings per share in 2014 given the buyback. We see
this as a strong set of results and rate BSkyB Buy."
Adjusted operating profit for the year was up 9 percent to
1.3 billion pounds, helped by an increase in the amount
customers are willing to pay for the service to an average
annual amount of 577 pounds.