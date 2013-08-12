LONDON Aug 12 More than 1 million households
have signed up to take the new sports service from Britain's
telecom operator BT in what it said was an endorsement of
the strategy to use pay-TV to protect its traditional business.
The former telecoms monopoly will go head-to-head with the
Rupert Murdoch-founded BSkyB this weekend with the start
of the new English Premier League after it shocked the industry
by winning the rights to premium sports last year.
The 168-year-old BT has agreed to pay 246 million pounds
($382 million) per season to show 38 live soccer matches,
putting it up against the dominant pay-TV group BSkyB which has
the rights to 116 games per season.
As part of its plan to defend its key broadband business, BT
will supply the new sports channels free to its existing
broadband customers who renew their contracts or to those who
sign up as new customers for BT broadband.
The more than 1 million households it has added since it
started taking orders in May is made up of existing and new
broadband customers, and those BSkyB satellite customers who are
paying extra to also take BT channels. It did not break out how
many new broadband customers it has attracted.
BT said in July that more than 500,000 households had signed
up to the new sports service, which indicates the rate of people
joining has accelerated ahead of the start of the new soccer
season.
By comparison, BSkyB has 10.4 million TV subscribers,
however that includes those on basic TV packages as well as Sky
Sports.
"We always said that BT Sport would help us retain and
attract broadband customers and that is proving to be the case,"
said John Petter, the managing director of the BT consumer
division. "We are rewarding our customers for their loyalty and
the strategy is working."
Separately, a person familiar with the situation said the
group was close to agreeing a wholesale deal with cable operator
Virgin Media. Any wholesale deal would increase the
number of viewers watching the channels, and allow BT to charge
more to advertisers.