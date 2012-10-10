* Lord Ashcroft bets on growth of burgeoning niche sector
* Climate change could help English bubbly
LONDON Oct 10 Controversial former Conservative
Party deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft on Wednesday uncorked plans
to tap into Britain's burgeoning sparkling wine industry.
The multi-millionaire member of Britain's upper house of
parliament aims to produce 400,000 bottles a year from
vineyards in southern England, where growers have earned a
reputation for high quality fizz on a par with French Champagne.
Ashcroft's AIM-listed shell company Shellproof Limited
said it was looking to acquire 150 acres of vineyards
and to build its own winery towards the end of 2014.
Ashcroft, who has close ties to Belize in central America
and has been a longtime donor to the Conservative Party, was
embroiled in recent years in a row about his fiscal status as it
was revealed he was not a full UK tax payer when he joined the
House of Lords in 2000.
English bubbly, at 1.4 million bottles, accounts for only
around 1 percent of sales of sparkling wine in Britain but is
proving increasingly popular with cash-strapped Britons.
Demand was boosted by Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee
celebrations and the Olympics, according to supermarkets Tesco
and Sainsbury, which retail bottles between 10
and 30 pounds ($23-$46).
French Champagne can fetch more than 40 pounds ($64) a
bottle.