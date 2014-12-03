LONDON Dec 3 British finance minister George
Osborne said he would scrap a tax charged on children flying out
of the country, making it cheaper for families to travel.
Presenting his half-yearly budget statement to parliament on
Wednesday, Osborne said that from May 1 next year, air passenger
duty (APD) would not be charged on children under 12 and from
2016, it would be abolished for all under-16s.
Britain's APD is a tax of between 13 pounds ($20.5) and 194
pounds depending on flight distance and class of travel charged
on each passenger leaving the country, and which the airline
industry says has a negative impact on the economy.
"I want to reduce the cost of those tickets for families,"
Osborne said.
Shares in London-listed airlines easyJet, British
Airways-owner IAG and Flybe extended earlier
gains to trade up 2.1 percent, 1.6 percent and 5.2 percent
respectively.
The announcement comes days after Scotland was given the
go-ahead to slash its APD if it chooses to under a new tax deal
with Britain, potentially giving Scottish airports an advantage
over rivals south of the border in England.
Flybe Chief Executive Saad Hammad welcomed the change but
said more needed to be done.
"This is just tinkering at the edges and represents a missed
opportunity by The Chancellor to show that he is serious about
the economic regeneration of the UK regions," he said in a
statement.
