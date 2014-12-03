(Adds CEO statements, analyst comments)
LONDON Dec 3 British finance minister George
Osborne said he would make it cheaper for families to travel by
scrapping an air travel tax charged for children, prompting
airlines to call on him to go further and also abolish the levy
in its entirety.
Britain's APD is a tax of between 13 pounds ($20.5) and 194
pounds depending on flight distance and class of travel charged
on each passenger leaving the country, and which the airline
industry says has a negative impact on the economy.
Presenting his half-yearly budget statement to parliament on
Wednesday, Osborne said that from May 1 next year, air passenger
duty (APD) would not be charged on children under 12 and from
2016, it would be abolished for all under-16s.
"APD must be axed in its entirety," Willie Walsh, the chief
executive of British Airways-owner IAG said in a
statement. "The UK still has the highest flying tax in the world
and it should be abolished to allow the aviation and tourism
industries to flourish, to the benefit of the wider UK economy."
The scrapping of the charge on children pushed up airline
stocks with easyJet, British Airways-owner IAG
and Flybe extending earlier gains to trade up 2
percent, 1.6 percent and 4.7 percent respectively at 1459 GMT.
"The boost that the airlines are getting right now is in
part due to the exemption of the children from the tax itself,
but also there's potential for the whole tax to be scrapped in
due course," Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
Airlines have for years opposed the tax, arguing that
getting rid of it would increase revenues from other sources and
provide a 16 billion pound boost to Britain's GDP over the first
three years.
easyJet's chief executive Carolyn McCall said the company
would refund APD for customers who have already booked tickets
for flights after next May.
"We support anything which makes travel easier and more
affordable for our passengers and we hope this is the first step
towards the complete abolition of APD."
Scotland was earlier given the go-ahead to slash APD if it
so chooses under a new tax deal with Britain, potentially giving
Scottish airports an advantage over rivals south of the border
in England.
