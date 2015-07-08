LONDON, July 8 Britain is putting a brake on
plans for a secondary market in annuities to allow time to
develop protection for consumers wishing to trade in their
pensions, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.
Following a huge shake-up in UK pensions, implemented
earlier this year, retired people have more freedom over what to
do with their pension pots, with no obligation to buy an
income-bearing annuity.
The changes give more choice to those yet to retire, but
there are around 5 million people who already have annuities who
may wish to trade them in for cash or a more flexible pension.
Osborne said in the budget statement that the government
would set out plans for the secondary market in the autumn.
But he added the government agreed with respondents to a
recent industry consultation that "implementation should be
delayed until 2017 to ensure there is an in-depth package to
support consumers in making their decision".
The government had previously said it wanted to introduce
the secondary market in April 2016.
Industry experts said there was a danger that pensioners
would not take adequate, or any, advice before selling their
annuities, which give an income for life.
"You can see demand for the market, but it needs to be
regulated," said Stewart Hastie, pensions partner at KPMG,
adding that issues could even arise from "unscrupulous family
members encouraging people to cash out".
Annuity buyers are likely to be pension providers who can
use the purchased pensions as a hedge against their own
liabilities, Hastie added.
Trade body the Association of British Insurers said the new
timetable was a "very welcome move and follows strong
representations from the industry that the previous timetable
was too quick.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop and Keith
Weir)