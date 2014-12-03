* Osborne says banks should support public in recovery
* Lloyds Banking Group has most deferred tax assets
* Regulator asked to examine 5-day account switching rules
* Tax expert says changes 'unexpected and significant'
By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater
LONDON, Dec 3 Banks will pay an extra 4 billion
pounds ($6.3 billion) in taxes over the next five years due to
changes announced in the autumn statement, Finance Minister
George Osborne said on Wednesday.
Osborne said he would change rules which enable banks to
offset losses from the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009 against
tax on profits for years to come, which had meant some banks
wouldn't be paying tax for 15 or 20 years.
"The banks got public support in the crisis and they should
now support the public in the recovery. I am limiting the amount
of profit in established banks that can be offset by losses
carried forward to 50 percent and delaying relief on bad debts,"
Osborne said.
The move, which will also impact international banks with
operations in Britain, was described as "unexpected and
significant" by Jonathan Richards, a director at EY.
"It is likely to represent a significant additional cash tax
cost for the banking sector over the next few years," he said.
Britain's biggest five banks: Lloyds Banking Group,
HSBC, Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland
and Standard Chartered, have more than 17 billion
pounds of loans on their books on which tax is deferred, though
some of that includes overseas assets subject to local tax
rules.
In Britain, RBS had 2.4 billion pounds of deferred tax
assets at the end of 2013, Barclays had 499 million, HSBC had
255 million and Standard Chartered 110 million. Lloyds did not
give a separate UK figure but has 5 billion pounds of deferred
tax assets in total, the majority of which are in Britain.
"Lloyds appears to be the most affected," said Investec
analyst Ian Gordon.
The government also said it has asked Britain's financial
regulator to consider asking banks to guarantee customers can
switch lenders in five working days, quicker than the current
seven day deadline. The move is part of measures to increase
competition within the industry.
Shares in Lloyds were down 1.2 percent, Barclays were 0.6
percent lower, HSBC were down 0.4 percent and RBS were 0.1
percent lower at 1555 GMT. Standard Chartered were up 1.5
percent.
(1 US dollar = 0.6382 British pound)
