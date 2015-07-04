LONDON, July 5 British finance minister George
Osborne plans to launch a 650 million pound raid on the BBC to
help cover the country's benefits bill, forcing the corporation
to meet the cost of free television licences for the over-75s,
the Sunday Times said.
It quoted senior government sources as saying a deal is
close that will force the BBC to take on the cost of the 4.5
million licences - worth 145.50 pounds each - from the
Department for Work and Pensions.
The move, it said, is part of a package of 12 billion pounds
of welfare cuts, widely expected to be unveiled in a budget bill
on Wednesday.
In return, the paper said, the BBC will be allowed to make
up some of the lost revenue by charging for use of its iPlayer
and other online catch-up services to try to stem the loss of
licence fee revenue caused by people turning to the Internet and
abandoning their televisions.
That will return at least 150 million pounds to BBC coffers,
the paper added, but the 650 million pounds benefits bill
represents the loss of around a fifth of the corporation's
annual 3.7 billion pounds licence fee income.
The details, including the timing of the change, are still
under negotiation but it is likely to be phased in after 2017,
when the number of over-75s claiming a free licence will have
risen further, the paper said.
It also reported that Osborne will announce that wealthy
people living in social housing will have to pay their own way
from 2017.
Although budget plans are kept under strict wraps ahead of
delivery, Prime Minister David Cameron on Saturday outlined
plans to accelerate house-building over the next five years and
raise the inheritance tax threshold on family homes to the
psychologically important 1 million pound mark.
The plans include steps to build discounted homes for
first-time buyers, unlock public land for new homes and back
small builders with planning changes.
Cameron and Osborne were writing in the Times newspaper
ahead of next Wednesday's budget, which will be the first time
the newly elected Conservatives have been able to present a
financial agenda free of the constraints of their previous,
left-leaning Liberal Democrat coalition partners.
They have already said they plan to reduce borrowing faster
this year and cut the annual welfare bill by 12 billion
pounds($18.7 billion).
