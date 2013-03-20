LONDON, March 20 Britain's finance minister
George Osborne scrapped the country's beer tax escalator on
Wednesday and cut one pence off duty on a pint, cheering
drinkers and providing some relief for a pub sector still
enduring 18 closures a week.
The government's much criticised beer duty escalator, which
pushes up the levy by 2 percent on top of inflation every year,
has seen the tax on beer hiked by 42 percent since being
introduced by Labour in 2008. That means over a third of every
pint pulled in a pub is now paid in duty and VAT.
Shares in Wetherspoon rose 3.3 percent to 544 pence on the
news, while Enterprise Inns were up 2.3 percent to 113
pence at 1340 GMT.
The announcement will also boost squeezed consumers at a
time when pubs firms like Wetherspoon and Greene King
are battling hard to attract sales.
"We will now scrap the beer duty escalator altogether, and
instead of the 3 pence rise in beer duty tax planned for this
year I am cancelling it altogether," Osborne said to big cheers.
"That's the freeze people have been campaigning for but I am
going to take it one step further and I am going to cut beer
duty by one pence. We are taking a penny off the pint."
The British Beer & Pub Association said it was brilliant
news.
"In also abolishing the Beer Tax escalator, the Chancellor
has ended a hugely damaging policy that would have made
Britain's' beer the most heavily taxed in Europe," BBPA Chief
Executive Brigid Simmond said.