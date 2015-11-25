UPDATE 2-Hong Kong bourse chief ready to listen as LME plans more reform
* Acknowledges obstacles faced in buying LME (Recasts, adds detail)
LONDON Nov 25 Britain has scrapped plans to spend up to 1 billion pounds to help support projects that capture carbon dioxide emissions and store them underground, the government said on Wednesday.
"Following the Chancellor's Autumn Statement, HM Government confirms that the 1 billion pound ring-fenced capital budget for the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Competition is no longer available," the government said in a statement to the stock exchange. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by David Evans)
* Acknowledges obstacles faced in buying LME (Recasts, adds detail)
BEIJING, May 10 Chinese farmers are expected to sow 35.84 million hectares of corn this year, down 2.5 percent from last year's 36.76 million hectares, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday in its first estimate for the 2017 area.