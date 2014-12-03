* UK to introduce 25 pct "Diverted Profits Tax"
* Cracking down on accounting schemes that cut tax bills
* Expects to raise more than 1 bln stg over five years
(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Dec 3 Britain plans to introduce a tax
to target multinationals such as Google Inc and Amazon
Inc accused of using complex accounting schemes to cut
their payments on earnings in the country.
Governments around the world are trying to overhaul
international tax treaties to stop big corporates siphoning off
profits into low-tax havens, but British finance minister George
Osborne broke cover on Wednesday to announce his own changes
next year.
Tax experts cautioned however that the move, in response to
growing outrage over how little tax some big corporates pay,
would be difficult to enforce unilaterally.
"We will make sure that big multinational businesses pay
their fair share," Osborne said in a half-yearly budget
statement. The tax will be set at a rate of 25 percent.
"Some of the largest companies in the world, including those
in the tech sector, use elaborate structures to avoid paying
taxes," he told parliament.
Companies including Google, coffee shop chain Starbucks
and internet retailer Amazon have paid minimal
corporate tax in Britain by shifting revenues to low-tax
jurisdictions, for example by using a system of internal
payments.
Deloitte's head of tax policy Bill Dodwell said he saw the
tax as the first step towards wider international corporate tax
changes that are being thrashed out by governments.
"It will have to be done in a manner that is compatible with
the way the international corporate rules are changing, and the
UK is just going a bit early," he said.
Osborne said he would introduce the tax on profits generated
by multinationals "from economic activity here in the UK which
they then artificially shift out of the country" in April 2015.
Details about how the tax will be levied will be published
on Dec. 10.
Osborne said Britain was leading the world in taking such a
step, and he predicted the new Diverted Profits Tax would raise
more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) over the next five
years.
Toby Ryland, partner at HW Fisher & Company chartered
accountants, said the so-called 'Google tax' sounded great in
principle but was unlikely to give the average multinational
much cause for concern.
"In reality, many of the UK's double tax treaties with other
countries dictate where profits can be taxed," he said.
Google declined to comment, while Amazon was not immediately
available for comment.
The target to raise more than 1 billion pounds over five
years appears modest compared with the profits made by some
multinationals.
Google, for example, had UK revenue of $5.6 billion and a
profit margin of about 25 percent in 2013, according to its
annual report. That would result in profit of about $1.4
billion, and a tax bill at 25 percent of around $350 million
(223 million pounds).
It paid 20.4 million pounds of corporation tax on its
profits that year, according to accounts filed at Companies
House
Deputy finance minister Danny Alexander told the BBC that
Britain could introduce the tax without changes to international
agreements on tax treaties.
($1 = 0.6371 pounds)
(1 British pound = $1.5697)
(Additional reporting by Tom Bergin, Eric Auchard and Huw
Jones; Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)