LONDON, March 20 Britain will cut the main rate of corporation tax to 20 percent from April 2015 to try to boost investment and create jobs, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.

"Britain will have a 20 per cent rate of corporation tax - the lowest business tax of any major economy in the world," he told parliament in his budget statement. "That's a tax cut for jobs and growth."

Corporation tax is already due to fall to 21 percent in 2014.