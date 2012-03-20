By Fiona Shaikh
LONDON, March 20 British finance minister George
Osborne launches his much-vaunted 20 billion pound credit easing
scheme to help small companies on Tuesday, but critics argue the
plan will make little difference to cash-starved firms.
With Britain's prized triple-A credit rating under growing
pressure, Osborne has no room for any giveaways in his March 21
budget and is hoping that the scheme will kick-start a private
sector recovery to fill the gap in demand left by the
government's austerity measures.
But cracks have already started appearing in the National
Loan Guarantee Scheme (NLGS): Only four of Britain's five major
lenders have signed up to participate, with HSBC saying
it is not commercially viable for it to offer the loans.
Treasury officials admit that the scheme is less attractive
to banks that have a strong deposit base and therefore do not
rely on funding from wholesale markets, or for banks that
already benefit from low borrowing costs. Moreover, if market
conditions improve, banks may decide to leave the scheme.
Meanwhile, business groups argue that the NLGS, which is
open to firms with a turnover of up to 50 million pounds, does
not address the issue of banks' stringent lending conditions,
which they say pose a bigger obstacle to firms getting loans
than the cost of credit.
"While credit easing is a step in the right direction, it is
not a panacea for all the problems faced by businesses trying to
access finance," said British Chambers of Commerce director
general John Longworth.
"It will not help the smaller, younger, and high-growth
firms that have trouble getting credit in the first place."
CHEAP CREDIT
Even though official UK interest rates are at a record low
and the Bank of England has pumped hundreds of billions of
pounds into the financial system, central bank data show money
has not been getting through to small businesses.
The euro zone sovereign debt crisis, combined with weak
domestic demand and an uncertain economic outlook, has made
banks reluctant to lend to small firms, while companies lack the
confidence to take on debt.
Osborne said the aim of the NLGS was to allow firms to
benefit from the ultra-low borrowing costs currently enjoyed by
the government.
"It's only because we've earned credibility with our deficit
reduction plan that we have low interest rates, and it's only
because of this scheme that we can pass the benefits of those
low rates onto businesses," Osborne said in a statement.
Banks participating in the NLGS will have to offer interest
rates that are 1 percentage point lower than loans outside the
scheme, so a business receiving a loan of 1 million pounds could
receive a discount of up 10,000 pounds a year.
The Treasury said it would offer 5 billion pounds in
guarantees in a first tranche, with factors such as market
share, gross and net lending, track record of lending to small
businesses, and capacity to lend under the scheme determining
the size of a bank's allocation.
The timing and size of further tranches would depend on
demand, it said.
Banks will have to pay the government a fee to access the
NLGS and give the government detailed quarterly updates on their
lending. Moreover, the credit risk of individual loans remains
with the banks: the government guarantee kicks in only if the
bank does not repay its lenders.
Nonetheless, the amount of guarantees up for grabs is small
change compared with the 59 billion pound funding shortfall that
small firms face over the next five years, according to a
government-commissioned report last week.
Business groups, some politicians and policymakers have
urged the government to take bolder steps to boost lending, such
as setting up a state-owned lending agency in the mould of
Germany's KfW bank.
Britain's business minister, Vince Cable, has supported the
idea of creating a state-owned bank that lends specifically to
businesses, while the government-commissioned report last week
suggested the creation of a new body to bundle and sell small
business loans to investors.
"For a longer-term solution, the government must act on
recommendations in the Breedon review, which set out practical
ways businesses could secure more 'patient' sources of funding
over a longer time frame," said CBI director general John
Cridland.