LONDON, March 16 British net public debt will
rise this year as a share of economic output, finance minister
George Osborne said as he missed his commitment for the ratio to
fall each year until at least 2020.
Osborne told parliament that debt, as a percentage of gross
domestic product, would stand at 82.6 percent in the 2016/17
financial year, falling to 77.2 percent by 2019/20.
Osborne also said the government was still on track to
achieve a goal of reaching an outright budget surplus by 2019/20
and that borrowing for the financial year ending this month was
forecast to reach 72.2 billion pounds versus a previous estimate
of 73.5 billion pounds in November.
Last year, Osborne committed the government to reach a
budget surplus by 2019/20 as well as bringing down public sector
net debt as a share of gross domestic product each year.
However, the global economic outlook has darkened since
November and statisticians have also revised down the size of
Britain's economy.
