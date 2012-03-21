LONDON, March 21 Britain's government remains on
track to meet its goal to erase the country's huge budget
deficit over the next five years, finance minister George
Osborne said on Wednesday.
"We are on course to achieve that mandate, and have
eliminated the structural current deficit by 2016-17," Osborne
told parliament in his annual budget statement.
The government's Office for Budget Responsibility forecast
predicted that net borrowing would fall from 126 billion pounds
in 2011/2012 to 21 billion in 2016/2017, he said.
The OBR's new forecast is slightly more optimistic than in
November, when the chancellor was forced to extend his austerity
drive beyond the 2015 elections.
Overall Britain's public sector debt as share of gross
domestic product (GDP) will peak at 76.3 percent in 2014/15
before falling, fulfilling the second part of the fiscal target.
The budget deficit, however, hit a record for the month in
February as income tax receipts dived and spending climbed.