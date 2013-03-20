By Sarah Young
| LONDON, March 20
LONDON, March 20 The British government promised
certainty on tax relief for the costs of shutting down ageing
North Sea pipelines and platforms, a move which should encourage
investment and help the country's economy.
The oil and gas industry has been waiting for clarity on the
tax treatment of decommissioning since 2011, when in his first
budget, finance minister George Osborne said tax breaks on field
abandonment costs would be limited, a surprise move that
prompted howls of disappointment from the industry.
Osborne said in his annual budget on Wednesday that the
government would sign contracts with companies to provide
certainty on decommissioning relief later this year.
Decommissioning includes plugging old wells and removing
installations once the oil and gas has been pumped out, and
clarity on how tax breaks will be applied to the costs involved
should help older, or "late life" assets change hands.
Late life assets tend to be bought by smaller companies for
which smaller reserves of oil and gas are more meaningful,
encouraging investment and maximising output from the region,
which - in its fourth decade of production - is in decline.
Smaller firms should benefit from the new contracts as they
will need less financial security to cover the ultimate costs of
abandoning a site, freeing up funds for other investments.
Exploiting as much oil as possible from the North Sea could
help revive Britain's economy. Dramatic production falls in 2011
and 2012 have undermined attempts to kickstart growth.
"The measures announced today will for the first time ever
give companies the certainty they need over the tax treatment of
decommissioning," the chief executive of industry body Oil & Gas
UK's Malcolm Webb said.
The 2013 budget also introduced a generous field allowance
for shale gas developments, demonstrating government support for
the oil and gas industry, two years after the 2011 budget raised
a supplementary tax on oil producers, prompting outcry from oil
companies.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)