LONDON, March 19 Britain's government announced
a further upgrade to official economic growth projections on
Wednesday, following signs the recovery has continued into the
first months of this year.
In his annual budget statement, finance minister George
Osborne said the Office for Budget Responsibility - Britain's
budget watchdog - predicted the economy would grow 2.7 percent
this year.
That compared with a growth forecast of 2.4 percent for 2014
made in a December budget update.
Growth in 2015, he said, was expected to be 2.3 percent
compared with December's forecast for 2.2 percent.
Business surveys have suggested the momentum behind the
recovery has largely carried through into the first months of
2014.
