LONDON Nov 29 The British government
announced sharply lower economic growth forecasts on Tuesday and
warned that a recession in the euro zone could send the British
economy into reverse.
The economy was forecast to grow by only 0.7 percent next
year, against a March budget forecast of 2.5 percent, finance
minister George Osborne said, presenting figures from the
independent Office for Budget Responsibility.
Growth was expected to recover to 2.1 percent in 2013 but
Osborne told parliament the reality could be much worse if the
euro zone debt crisis was not solved.
(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Mike Peacock)