LONDON Dec 5 British finance minister George
Osborne presented his half-yearly budget statement to parliament
on Thursday.
Following are highlights from his speech:
RUNNING A SURPLUS
"From the 11 percent back in 2010, the underlying deficit
now falls to 6.8 percent this year - instead of the 7.5 percent
they (OBR) were forecasting back in March.
"It then falls to 5.6 percent next year, then 4.4 percent,
2.7 percent and in 2017-18, 1.2 percent. And by 2018-19 on this
measure, the OBR do not expect a deficit at all. Instead, they
expect Britain to run a small surplus.
BORROWING FIGURES
"This year we will borrow 111 billion pounds - 9 billion
pounds less than was feared in March. That falls next year to 96
billion pounds, then down to 79 billion pounds in 2015-16, 51
billion pounds the year after, and 23 billion pounds the year
after that.
"So we're set to borrow 73 billion pounds less over the
period than was forecast in March."
BRITAIN'S ECONOMIC RECOVERY
"Britain's economic plan is working. But the job is not
done. We need to secure the economy for the long term. And the
biggest risk to that comes from those who would abandon the
plan.
"Yes, the deficit is down. But it is still far too high and
today we take more difficult decisions."
GROWTH FORECASTS
"At the time of the Budget in March, the OBR forecast that
growth this year would be 0.6 percent. Today, they more than
double that forecast - and estimate growth will be 1.4 percent.
"Next year, instead of growth of 1.8 per cent, they are now
forecasting 2.4 per cent. With faster growth now, it means
they've revised the following four years to 2.2 percent, 2.6
percent 2.7 percent and 2.7 percent."
UNEMPLOYMENT
"Today in Britain, employment is at an all time high.
And the OBR have revised their forecast for the future up.
They were expecting jobs to stay flat over the year. But they
now expect the total number of jobs to rise by 400,000 this
year.
"Unemployment is also lower than in 2010, and is forecast to
fall further from 7.6 per cent this year to 7 per cent in 2015,
before falling even further to 5.6 per cent by 2018."
DEBT
"At the Budget, the OBR forecast debt to be falling in
2017-18. It is now forecast to fall in 2016-17 - that's one year
earlier.
"The structural deficit is the borrowing that stays behind
even when the economy improves. Thanks to our actions it has
fallen from the 8.7 percent we inherited to 4.4 percent today -
more than any other major advanced economy. It goes on falling
but no faster than we previously expected.
"This Autumn Statement is fiscally neutral across the
period."
TAX EVASION
"Today we set out in detail the largest package of measures
to tackle tax avoidance, tax evasion, fraud and error so far
this Parliament. Together it will raise over £9 billion over the
next five years."
CHANGES TO PROPERTY RULES
"From April 2015, we will introduce capital gains tax on
future gains made by non residents who sell residential property
here in the UK.
"I can also announce, from January 1st next year, the rate
of the bank levy will rise to 0.156 per cent."
SHALE GAS
"We have to say: we are prepared to push the boundaries of
scientific endeavour, including in controversial areas, because
Britain has always been a pioneer.
"The country that was the first to extract oil and gas from
deep under the sea should not turn its back on new sources of
energy like shale gas because it's all too difficult. And today
we go further. A new tax allowance to encourage investment in
shale gas that halves tax rates on early profits."
STAMP DUTY AND HELP TO BUY
"Today, we also abolish stamp duty for shares purchased in
exchange traded funds to encourage those funds to locate in the
UK.
"And I can today announce that Aldermore and Virgin to
challenge the banks expect to join the scheme this month."
BUSINESS RATES
"We've also listened to the small business groups and we'll
relax the rules that discourage these firms from expanding and
opening extra premises.
"But that doesn't go far enough. All businesses are
expecting rates to rise by 3.2 per cent next year. Instead, I
will cap the inflation increase in business rates for all
premises at 2 per cent from next April."
FUEL DUTY
"Next year's fuel duty rise will be cancelled. Instead of
petrol taxes going up by 2 pence a litre, they will stay
frozen."
JOBS TAX ON YOUNG PEOPLE
"We are going to abolish the jobs tax on young people under
the age of 21. Employer national insurance contributions will be
removed altogether on a million and a half jobs for young
people."