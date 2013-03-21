* Osborne says no risk of new boom and bust in housing
* New plans to spur home ownership are "prudent"
LONDON, March 21 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Thursday that new measures to boost home
ownership did not risk causing a repeat of the housing bubble
that helped usher in the country's financial slump five years
ago.
"We're not talking about returning to the situation of four
or five years ago where people had 125 percent ... mortgages and
self-certified mortgages where no one checked what peoples'
incomes were," Osborne told BBC television.
On Wednesday, he announced plans to guarantee 130 billion
pounds of mortgages from 2014 for three years, allowing banks to
provide more loans to people without big deposits.
The government also committed 3.5 billion pounds ($5.3
billion) over three years to shared equity loans for new-build
homes worth less than 600,000 pounds, allowing buyers to
purchase them with a 5 percent deposit.
It hopes the moves will help an economy now expected to grow
just 0.6 percent this year.
The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, which represents
property professionals, said on Wednesday the measures were
"much-needed" but that the government "needs to be careful this
doesn't create another housing bubble."
Osborne said the plans were prudent and would not put
Britain back at risk of a property boom and bust, in large part
because the UK housing market was currently flat.
He said the government wanted to help people who would
normally be able to buy their own homes but could not afford
high deposits now demanded by borrowers.