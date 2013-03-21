* Osborne says no risk of new boom and bust in housing
* New plans to spur home ownership are "prudent"
* Industry players, analysts warn of bubble, big losses
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, March 21 A British government plan to
promote economic recovery by helping home-buyers carries some
risk of fuelling a new housing bubble and incurring taxpayer
losses, industry executives and analysts said on Thursday.
Under the plan announced on Wednesday, the government will
shoulder the risk of billions of pounds in mortgages by allowing
Britons to buy homes with only small down payments.
"It's a gamble," said Mark Farmer, head of private
residential at building consultancy EC Harris. "If people start
defaulting on their mortgages ... then the taxpayer will end up
bailing them out."
Britain's housing market has been weak since the financial
crisis struck five years ago, hurt by austerity measures,
near-zero growth in the economy and a reluctance by banks to
lend. Construction of new homes has also been slow.
The new scheme, called 'Help to Buy', involves the
government guaranteeing up to 130 billion pounds ($197
billion)of higher-risk mortgages from 2014 for three years,
which property consultancy Savills said could increase
mortgage-reliant sales by 34 percent.
That will allow banks to provide more loans to people
without the 20-30 percent deposits that have become a common
demand of borrowers since the crisis.
The government also committed 3.5 billion pounds over three
years to shared equity loans for newly-built homes worth less
than 600,000 pounds, allowing buyers to purchase them with a 5
percent deposit.
"We're not talking about returning to the situation of four
or five years ago where people had 125 percent ... mortgages and
self-certified mortgages where no one checked what peoples'
incomes were," finance minister George Osborne told BBC
television on Thursday.
Osborne said the new plans were prudent and would not put
Britain back at risk of a property boom and bust, in large part
because the UK housing market was currently flat.
Shares in Barratt Developments, Britain's biggest
housebuilder by volume, have risen 7.8 percent to a five-year
high since Wednesday, while rivals Persimmon and Taylor
Wimpey have seen their shares gain 5.7 and 6.9 percent
respectively.
Guaranteeing mortgages can come with huge costs. The U.S.
government was forced to bail out mortgage finance firms Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac in 2008 after losses
from years of lending to high-risk borrowers threatened the two
companies' solvency.
Since then, they have drawn about $188 billion in taxpayer
funds to stay afloat, while paying about $58 billion to the U.S.
Treasury in dividends.
BUBBLE RISK
However, housebuilder Persimmon's chief executive Mike
Farley said government schemes launched so far had a robust
vetting process for prospective buyers, safeguarding against
bubble risk.
Smaller housebuilders, which missed out on previous schemes
such as New Buy because they could not afford the required
equity investment, were also likely to be able to access Help to
Buy, he said, providing a further boost to growth.
The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors said the measures
were "much-needed" but that the government "needs to be careful
this doesn't create another housing bubble".
James Pargeter, head of residential at consultancy Deloitte
, said there was a risk the plans would push up housing
prices by allowing a lot more borrowing while doing little to
get building under way.
Annual private homes completions currently stand at 90,000,
far behind the 230,000 that Britain needs each year, data from
Savills showed. The government hopes the shared equity component
of the scheme will help about 75,000 buyers to purchase homes
over the three years, encouraging construction.
Housebuilders have to date taken a cautious approach to
building and have focused on improving profit margins rather
than volumes after seeing demand crash during the crisis.
Cenkos Securities analyst Kevin Cammack said the scheme's
shared equity component would enable housebuilders to shift
property reasonably comfortably. "So if they can see the
certainty of demand they're likely to build more property so
hopefully the supply side does improve."
"But there's no guarantee of that and they may just think to
maximise the price at which they're selling it," he said.