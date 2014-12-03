LONDON Dec 3 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Wednesday that he would introduce sweeping cuts
to stamp duty for nearly all property purchases, addressing a
long-standing grievance of homebuyers five months before an
election.
He said the current system, where the amount owed jumps at
various threshold levels, would be replaced from Thursday by a
graduated rate, similar to income tax.
Stamp duty is currently paid on the total value of a home or
land over 125,000 pounds at a rate that increases in stages as
it rises through the band thresholds in line with the value of
the property.
Osborne told parliament that each rate will now only apply
to the part of the property price that falls within that band
and that the rates of tax would change, benefiting 98 percent of
homebuyers.
The tax will start at 2 percent on the portion of a property
from 125,000 pounds to 250,000 pounds, 5 percent up to 925,000
pounds, 10 percent up to 1.5 million and 12 percent above that
level.
"Ninety-eight percent (of people) pay less and the whole
reform represents a tax cut of 800 million pounds per year,"
Osborne said in his half-yearly budget.
House prices have risen by nearly 10 percent nationally in
the past year, and twice that in London, making housing a key
battleground in the election due next May and pushing increasing
numbers of people into paying higher rates of tax.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)