LONDON Dec 3 British finance minister George
Osborne said he will cut a tax on nearly all property purchases
from midnight, removing a long-standing grievance of home buyers
five months before an election.
Presenting his half-yearly update on the country's finances
on Wednesday, Osborne said the Stamp Duty tax would be lowered
for the majority of home buyers while those buying houses at the
top end of the market would have to pay more.
The increase for the most wealthy could help neutralise the
challenge from the opposition Labour party, currently just
leading the Conservatives in opinion polls, who have promised to
introduce a levy, dubbed a 'mansion tax', on properties worth
more than 2 million pounds ($3.1 million).
With house prices rising by nearly 10 percent in the past
year, and twice that in London, housing has become a key
battleground in the election due next May with many homebuyers
being pushed into higher tax bands.
"Ninety-eight percent (of people) pay less and the whole
reform represents a tax cut of 800 million pounds per year,"
Osborne told parliament.
Stamp duty was previously levied according to the total
value of a home or land at a rate that increased in stages,
resulting in big jumps in the tax paid when a property moved
over each threshold.
Under the new plans the tax rate would be graduated and
apply only to the part of the property price that falls within
that band. The rates of tax would also change.
The tax will start at 2 percent on the portion of a property
from 125,000 pounds to 250,000 pounds, 5 percent from 250,001 to
925,000 pounds, then 10 percent up to 1.5 million and 12 percent
above that level.
The 12 percent rate compares to the previous top level of 7
percent for homes over 2 million pounds, meaning that buyers of
the most expensive properties in Britain, those costing over
937,000 pounds, will now pay more.
The Office for Budget Responsibility said the new rules
would result in a drop of 400 million pounds in stamp duty
revenue this tax year, and 800 million pounds next year.
The average property asking price in Britain was below
250,000 pounds at the start of the year, according to property
website Rightmove, rising to just under 270,000 pounds in
November.
Head of Taxation at the Association of Chartered Certified
Accountants Chas Roy-Chowdhury told Reuters that Osborne had
taken a significant step to addressing a long-standing
complaint.
"To make it progressive is something that we've been asking
for absolutely years and years and never expected it to happen,"
he said. "It's a move in the right direction to make it fairer."
Share prices in several house builders edged higher on the
news while shares in London-focused estate agents Foxtons
and house builder Berkeley fell.
