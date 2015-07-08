LONDON, July 8 Britain is cutting tax relief on
mortgages for wealthy landlords to eliminate some of the
advantages they have over people buying their own homes, finance
minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.
Landlords who pay higher-rate tax are able to claw back 45
pence in every pound of mortgage interest they pay, Osborne
said, which had contributed to a rapid growth in buy-to-let
properties.
"Buy-to-let landlords have a huge advantage in the market as
they can offset their mortgage interest payments against their
income, whereas homebuyers cannot," he said, adding that
buy-to-let mortgages now accounted for more than 15 percent of
new mortgages.
Osborne said interest tax relief would be restricted to the
basic rate of tax, which is currently 20 percent, with the
change introduced over four years from 2017.
The move hit shares in house builders, with more than 1.5
billion pounds wiped from the value of the eight biggest.
"The crash in values today virtually wipes out all the gains
made since the Conservative-won election in May," said Neil Shah
at Edison Investment Research.
Barratt Developments, Persimmon, Taylor
Wimpey, Crest Nicholson and Bellway fell
more than 5 percent.
Property website Zoopla Property and estate agent
Foxtons were trading more than 4 percent lower on
Wednesday afternoon.
Deloitte real estate tax partner Phil Nicklin said the
budget changes would hit buy-to-let landlords hard.
"A landlord who borrows at even a modest level might end up
paying more in tax than he makes in profit," he said. "This
measure must make buy-to-let investment a less attractive
proposition in future and may reduce the options for those who
see it as an alternative to a pension."
Analysts at UBS said that, disappointingly, it was the first
budget for some time with negative impacts on the housing market
after a series of very positive policies over recent years such
as the "help to buy" scheme, which helps homebuyers secure
mortgages.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)