LONDON Nov 25 British finance minister George
Osborne will announce increased spending on housing on
Wednesday, saying the government will support private
developers and local authorities to encourage the construction
of around 400,000 new homes.
The announcement is part of Osborne's broader plans for
government spending which he is due to unveil later in the day.
The spending review will detail four more years of deep
spending cuts in other areas of public spending.
But, in line with promises to increase home ownership made
by his Conservative Party before elections earlier this year,
Osborne will offer a range of incentives to encourage affordable
houses to be built.
"I am clear: in this spending review, we choose housing.
Above all, we choose homes that people can buy," he will say
according to extracts of his speech released in advance.
Earlier this month, the Bank of England's chief economist
said that Britain's housing market was "broken" due to too few
new homes being built.
Fleshing out plans announced by Prime Minister David Cameron
last month, Osborne will pledge 2.3 billion pounds ($3.47
billion) of government support for private developers with the
aim of building 200,000 homes which will be made available to
first time buyers at a discount.
He will also provide local authorities and the private
sector with 4 billion pounds to increase the number of homes
available to buy under the government's shared ownership schemes
by 135,000 before 2020/21.
Home ownership has long been a totemic issue for the
Conservatives. The opposition Labour Party's new leader Jeremy
Corbyn has won support from some voters by promising to do more
to help people to buy homes.
($1 = 0.6637 pounds)
(Reporting by William James)