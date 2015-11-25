LONDON Nov 25 Britain will raise the level of a
property tax for those who buy a house in order to rent it and
on second homes, finance minister George Osborne said on
Wednesday, as part of plans to cut government spending and raise
revenues.
There has been criticism of individuals who have snapped up
properties to rent them out, particularly in London where
increasing numbers of would-be buyers have been unable to get a
foot on the property ladder amid double-digit price rises.
"People buying a home to let should not be squeezing out
families who can't afford a home to buy," Osborne told
parliament.
"I am introducing new rates of Stamp Duty that will be 3 per
cent higher on the purchase of additional properties like
buy-to-lets and second homes," he added in his Autumn Statement.
Osborne said the changes to the unpopular stamp duty tax
would be introduced from April with the government due to launch
a consultation to make sure that corporate property development
was not affected.
Stamp duty, which is paid when a house is bought, was cut
for most people in December.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)