By William Schomberg
| LONDON, March 16
British finance minister George
Osborne will try to get his austerity drive - and his own
political ambitions - back on track on Wednesday, without
upsetting voters before the nation's EU membership referendum.
Osborne, who portrays himself as an unflinching guardian of
the public finances, has slipped from the top of the list of
contenders to be Britain's next prime minister, thanks to a
slowing economy and some missteps on his part last year.
Government plans to turn a budget deficit into a surplus by
the end of the decade look off course, and on Sunday Osborne
said he would need to announce fresh spending cuts in his annual
budget statement to parliament, which starts at 1230 GMT.
But with voters split on whether to stay in the European
Union in June's referendum, he is likely to play it safe and
delay the extra squeeze on spending until the later years of the
decade.
Osborne knows that many Conservative Party supporters are
unhappy about his support for Britain's continued membership of
the EU. His main rival for the party's leadership, London Mayor
Boris Johnson, is backing the "out" campaign.
Mindful of the need not to further antagonise Conservative
voters, Osborne has signalled he will not pursue his plans to
close costly tax loopholes in the pension system for now.
Instead, he may end a five-year freeze on fuel duty, hoping
that motorists will not feel it too sharply after the plunge in
global oil prices. Shares in insurance firms fell this week on
speculation that taxes on their premiums might rise again.
Some sweeteners will be on the table. Osborne said overnight
that schools would get extra money to lengthen their day and
boost standards, and has announced funding for new rail links in
London and northern England.
Osborne also likes to use budgets for surprise moves such as
July's big increase in the minimum wage. But these often soured
within days as details of hidden cuts emerged, said former
senior civil servant Julian McCrae, now deputy director of the
Institute for Government.
"The room for political triumphs is reducing, as the fiscal
pressure is very real," he said.
A Reuters poll showed a majority of economists thought the
target of a surplus by 2019/20 was likely to be missed and many
question whether it is needed at all.
Britain's official budget forecasters could cause further
embarrassment for Osborne on Wednesday if they predict he will
miss his secondary target of bringing down public debt as a
share of economic output each year.
Osborne has been criticised too for sticking to his plans to
ease the income tax burden on Britain's higher earners by
raising the threshold at which people start to pay the top rate.
"This already challenging fiscal target will be made tougher
still if Osborne chooses to prioritise tax cut pledges for
higher income households," said Matt Whittaker, chief economist
at the Resolution Foundation think tank.
