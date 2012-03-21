By Matt Falloon
| LONDON, March 21
LONDON, March 21 Finance minister George Osborne
looks set to divert attention from Britain's limp economy with
politically driven tax measures in the budget on Wednesday,
aiming to appease both parties in the ruling coalition and keep
financial markets onside.
Osborne, mindful of the risk that heavily indebted Britain
could lose its prized top-notch credit rating, says he will not
soften an austerity package of spending cuts and tax hikes.
But in a move that would please his own party, he may remove
a 50 percent income tax band for the highest earners. The
Conservatives say that high a levy is a barrier to aspiration,
while the Labour opposition say it is a fair way to spread the
pain.
The economy looks set to avoid another recession, and the
overall mood among businesses is slowly improving after taking a
severe knock from the euro zone crisis at the end of last year.
But growth is still little better than the turtle's pace
predicted in November's "Autumn Statement" and borrowing is
broadly in line with those forecasts, giving Osborne little
chance of claiming victory in deficit reduction or recovery yet.
A Reuters poll on Tuesday found Osborne could struggle to
meet his budget targets within the next five years but will cut
Britain's debt burden and hold on to the triple-A credit rating.
"It is probably a stretch to say that all's well," said
Nomura's Philip Rush. "Borrowing remains extremely high."
Osborne's November statement showed the Conservative-Liberal
Democrat coalition's deficit plans were close to crumbling,
adding two more years of austerity after the 2015 election and
pointing to a much slower recovery than they expected when they
took power in 2010.
Ratings agencies have warned Britain that it could be
downgraded, with apparently only Osborne's unwavering
determination to cut the deficit keeping them onside for now.
BENIGN RESPONSE
Government officials have been surprised with the benign
response the Autumn Statement received. Osborne has since sought
to focus attention on a more political debate over taxation.
With three years until the next parliamentary election, he
has a chance now to push through Conservative-friendly ideas
which could prove too risky closer to voting day.
His goal over the next three years is to set the stage for a
Conservative majority, without isolating his Lib Dem colleagues.
"The need for fiscal policy to meet the coalition parties'
political aims is becoming increasingly important, because the
political glue holding the coalition together is weakening, said
Citi economist Michael Saunders.
The Lib Dems have effectively given Osborne the green light
to remove the 50 percent income tax rate on high earners as long
as more progress is made in lifting workers out of income tax
altogether and some other means of getting the wealthy to pay
their way is found.
Despite the politics, Osborne is also likely to face calls
to do more to get the economy moving. His efforts so far, other
than relying on the Bank of England to support demand through
quantitative easing, have failed to really get going.
The government had hoped to woo 20 billion pounds of
investment from pension funds for a wave of infrastructure
projects that would put Britain, which is slipping down the list
of global economic powerhouses, on a better footing.
Only 2 billion pounds have been sourced so far, and credit
easing, a means of getting cheaper credit to small businesses,
is also seen struggling to get off the ground.
Officials close to Osborne admit their strategy of sticking
to an unprecedented austerity plan in the hope that the private
sector will take up the slack and drive the economy forward is a
high risk one that could cost them dearly at the 2015 election.
Their saving grace is an opposition which has failed to
capitalise on the coalition's failings. Labour is likely to
demand a softer approach to give the economy room to breathe, an
argument that has failed to make headway with voters.
However, Labour is not alone. U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner on Monday warned against getting caught in an
austerity trap where more cuts are needed to keep deficit plans
on track which only serve to strangle growth.