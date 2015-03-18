* Osborne slashes size of planned 2019/20 surplus
* Budget includes higher threshold for income tax
* OBR sees "rollercoaster" ride for public spending
* Labour says cuts still extreme
(adds details, comment from economist, background)
By William Schomberg and David Milliken
LONDON, March 18 British finance minister George
Osborne sought to court voters ahead of a tight May 7 election
by pitching an earlier end to his austerity drive and cautious
tax cuts against a backdrop of faster economic growth.
Osborne said Prime Minister David Cameron's government had
saved Britain's economy and would bring down national debt
earlier than forecast with a 22 billion-pound sale of
state-owned bank assets.
Osborne aimed to blunt one of the main lines of attack from
the opposition Labour Party, which has focused on his previous
plans to shrink state spending to a size not seen since before
World War Two.
He surprised economists by slashing the size of the budget
surplus he is aiming for by the end of the decade, assuming his
Conservative Party retains power in May.
"We took difficult decisions in the teeth of opposition and
it worked - Britain is walking tall again," Osborne said.
"This is the budget for Britain, the comeback country," he
concluded at the end of an hour-long speech, sitting down to
roars of support from Conservative Party lawmakers, even if some
of their hopes for bigger tax giveaways were disappointed.
Osborne also earned a pat on the arm from Cameron, whose
central bet since 2010 has been that economic recovery would
turn into political gold for the Conservatives and overshadow
the pain caused from years of austerity.
Seven weeks before an election that opinion polls show is
too close to call, the 43-year-old Chancellor of the Exchequer
announced modest increases in Britain's expected economic growth
in 2015 and 2016.
CUTS TO COME
Osborne had been handed an unexpected windfall by a plunge
in global oil prices and falling inflation.
But rather than spend the money on major tax cuts, Osborne
sought to nix one of Labour's main lines of attack by cutting
the budget surplus target he set as recently as December.
The surplus is now projected to be 0.3 percent of economic
output in 2019/20, down from the previous forecast of 1 percent.
"In effectively looking ahead to the end of austerity, he
could well have influenced the nature of the election campaign,"
Sam Hill, an economist with RBC Capital Markets, said.
Osborne is only halfway through the job of fixing the public
finances and there will be plenty of cuts to come.
Britain's independent budget forecasters said public
spending faced a "rollercoaster" ride with much tougher cuts
between 2016 and 2018 than over the last five years, followed by
a surge in spending at the end of the next parliamentary term.
With some of his guns spiked, Labour leader Ed Miliband said
Osborne would not be trusted by voters. "This is the budget that
can't be believed," Miliband said. "He had an extreme spending
plan yesterday and he has an extreme spending plan today."
An opinion poll executive said Osborne would shore up his
party's support by resisting the temptation to relax his grip on
the purse strings now.
"It's not going to set the world alight but it's the best
thing they could have done for Conservative votes," YouGov
research director Anthony Wells said. "He made the right
decision in not going with the big tax giveaway."
ELECTION BUDGET
Despite opting against major pre-election gifts to voters,
Osborne did go some way to respond to pressure from within his
Conservative Party to bolster their vote on May 7.
He announced a cut to beer, cider and spirits duty and
cancelled a planned fuel tax increase. In a nod to the concerns
among many young people about soaring housing costs, he said the
government would help first-time home-buyers by contributing
towards their savings for a deposit.
And 17 million people would not have to pay tax on their
savings under another announcement in his budget, Osborne said.
Osborne also promised to raise the point at which people
start paying income tax over the next two years, the latest in a
string of such tax relief measures by the Conservative-Liberal
Democrat coalition since it came to power in 2010.
The threshold at which people pay the higher rate of income
tax will be raised.
Britain's oil and gas industry was given a helping hand to
cope with the plunge in oil prices with a series of tax cuts and
other support.
In an attempt to cement his reputation as the 'austerity
Chancellor', he said he would increase a levy on banks and
launch the sale of 13 billion pounds of mortgage assets and 9
billion pounds of Lloyds shares.
Those sales allowed Osborne to announce that Britain would
see its national debt as a share of GDP peak in the current tax
year, a year earlier than previously forecast.
Critics will say that they are one-off windfalls which will
only reduce debt temporarily, not durably.
(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce, Kate Holton, Sarah Young,
Andrew Osborn, Estelle Shirbon and Neil Maidment; Writing by Guy
Faulconbridge; Editing by Tom Heneghan)