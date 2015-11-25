LONDON Nov 25 British finance minister George
Osborne will renew his push to fix the country's public finances
on Wednesday, taking a gamble that voters can accept four more
years of deep spending cuts.
Osborne, a contender to succeed David Cameron as prime
minister, is expected to tell parliament he is still aiming for
a budget surplus by the end of the decade, which could allow him
to deliver income tax cuts promised before May's election.
But the size of the projected surplus is likely to be
revised down after one of his most controversial savings ideas
-- big cuts to tax credits for low-earning households -- was
blocked in a rare rebellion by Britain's upper house last month.
Osborne has largely stuck to his guns and cut spending in
many areas of government in order to bring down the huge deficit
he inherited in 2010. He endured deep unpopularity until the
economy picked up in 2013.
Osborne originally intended to have eliminated the deficit
by now but has only managed to halve it. At nearly 5 percent of
economic output in the last financial year, he says it still
poses a real threat to Britain's economic security.
"If our country doesn't bring the deficit down, the deficit
could bring our country down again," he said earlier this month.
Osborne wants to cut government departmental spending to
under 17 percent of economic output by the end of the decade,
its lowest share since at least 1999, according to the Institute
for Fiscal Studies, a non-partisan think tank.
As in the first five years of his austerity push, he plans
to protect Britain's health service, schools and foreign aid
from cuts, and he plans to boost defence spending.
That means the cuts to be announced on Wednesday will be all
the deeper for other, unprotected, areas such as policing.
The prospect of major job losses among police has alarmed
some senior officers who are worried about how they would
respond to a Paris-style attack in Britain.
Town halls are also bracing for more cuts which could affect
services that many people rely on, such as rubbish collection
and social care for the elderly and children, local government
officials have warned.
Some unprotected government departments could see their
budgets slashed by 50 percent over the decade to 2020.
At the same time, Osborne is expected to say he will phase
in the introduction of the tax credit cuts that provoked outrage
when he first announced the idea in July.
Many economists say Osborne's insistence on a budget surplus
had more to do with scoring political points over the Labour
opposition party before May's elections than economics.
But he says Britain must learn to do more with less and
points to surveys which show continued satisfaction with public
services, despite the lower funding.
It remains to be seen if Osborne is able to stick to his
spending purge -- he is off-course to meet his target for the
current financial year -- and whether there is an impact on
services which could upset voters who as recently as May gave
his Conservative Party a new parliamentary majority.
"The real question is whether they are able to continue
squeezing the public sector in a way that improves efficiency or
whether they have now cut to the bone and any further reductions
in spending make a noticeable difference to services," Peter
Kellner, president of polling firm YouGov, said.
Despite the overall squeeze on spending, Osborne plans to
announce more government support for home-building on Wednesday.
