WRAPUP 2-China's economy holds up in May but slowing investment points to cooling
* May data shows economic growth steady, had been seen slipping
LONDON Dec 7 British finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday he would deliver his 2012 annual budget on March 21.
"The budget will be on the 21st of March," Osborne told lawmakers.
Britain's economy is teetering on the edge of contraction, damaged by the euro zone crisis, rising unemployment and strained credit conditions, leaving Osborne's plan to tackle a record budget deficit in jeopardy.
* May data shows economic growth steady, had been seen slipping
DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 14 German logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group is expanding its foray into electric delivery vans, signing Ford as a components supplier for a new line of larger vehicles, the companies said on Wednesday.