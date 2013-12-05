LONDON Dec 5 Britain's economic recovery has
yet to benefit many people across the country and Prime Minister
David Cameron's government is in denial about a cost of living
crisis hurting voters, Labour finance spokesman Ed Balls said on
Thursday.
"For all their complacent boasts, after three damaging and
wasted years, for most people ... there is still no recovery at
all," Balls told parliament in response to Osborne's half-yearly
budget update.
"The whole country will have seen today that for all his
boasts and utterly breathtaking complacency, the Chancellor
(finance minister George Osborne) is in complete denial."
Living standards have been falling since Cameron came to
power in a coalition in 2010, Balls added.
"There is a cost of living crisis, even if they won't admit
it," Balls said. "Working people aren't better off under the
Tories, they are worse off."
Labour, which leads Cameron's Conservatives in the polls
before an election in May 2015, is trying to rebuild its
economic credibility after the budget deficit reached a
peacetime record of 11 percent of gross domestic product shortly
before it lost power in 2010.