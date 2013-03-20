LONDON, March 20 British finance minister George
Osborne's market sensitive statement to parliament on the budget
was leaked on the internet minutes before his speech started.
A copy of what appeared to be the front page of the London
Evening Standard, with full details of economic forecasts and
changes to taxes, appeared on the blog of political commentator
Guido Fawkes at least fifteen minutes ahead of Osborne's speech
on Wednesday.
The newspaper's political editor Joe Murphy apologised for
the "very serious mistake" in a tweet, as copies of the paper's
front page were seen being circulated in the House of Commons as
Osborne spoke.
The leak comes at a sensitive time between press and
political relations in Britain, with a new system intended to
regulate the country's scandal-hungry press agreed on Monday.