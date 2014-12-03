LONDON Dec 3 Britain pledged to devolve corporation tax setting powers to Northern Ireland once Belfast can show that it is able to manage the financial implications, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland shares mainland Britain's 21 percent corporate tax rate, much higher than a 12.5 percent rate across the border in Ireland that has helped the country become one of the largest recipients of U.S. foreign direct investment.

"The Treasury believes it can be implemented provided the Northern Ireland Executive can show that it is able to manage the financial implications," Osborne said in his half-yearly budget statement.

"The current talks will see if that's the case. And if it is, the government will introduce legislation in this Parliament," Osborne added, referring to all-party talks called after a row over welfare reforms threatened to bring down the devolved government. (Writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)