LONDON Dec 3 Britain pledged to devolve
corporation tax setting powers to Northern Ireland as soon as
next year but only if Belfast can break a political deadlock on
budget cuts, a condition described as "breathtakingly arrogant"
by nationalist Sinn Fein.
Northern Ireland shares mainland Britain's 21 percent
corporate tax rate, much higher than a 12.5 percent rate across
the border in Ireland that has helped the country become one of
the largest recipients of U.S. foreign direct investment.
All sides of Belfast' devolved government - where power is
shared between nationalist and unionist parties following three
decades of sectarian violence - favour lowering the corporate
tax rate to help boost employment in the province.
But the parties have been unable to break an impasse over
welfare cuts due to be implemented this year, prompting Britain
to call all-party talks two months ago that are also aimed at
settling other contentious issues like parading and the flying
of flags that still divide the communities.
British finance minister George Osborne said Belfast had to
show that it can manage the financial implications of devolved
powers and that the talks "will see if that's the case."
"Sinn Féin will not be taking any lectures from George
Osborne, the architect of the most vicious attack on public
services since the inception of the welfare state," finance
spokesperson, Daithí McKay, said in a statement, accusing
Osborne of "breathtaking arrogance".
"We are not going to implement Tory policy in regard to
welfare cuts."
Northern Irish First Minister Peter Robinson, who warned in
September that the devolved government was not fit for purpose,
said it was not unreasonable for Osborne to be sure he is
placing the powers in a stable political environment.
But the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader immediately
blamed the conditional nature of the pledge on the refusal of
Sinn Fein and fellow nationalist SDLP party to agree to its
welfare reform proposals.
"If this opportunity is lost they will have to explain why
they failed to behave in the best interests of our people and
why they have rejected the opportunity to create up to an
additional 50,000 jobs here," Robinson said in a statement.
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives could seek to
court Unionist lawmakers in the Westminster parliament if, as
some opinion polls currently show, no party wins an absolute
majority in Britain's May 7 election.
"Today's statement has raised the stakes in the cross-party
talks and made it even more vital that the parties reach an
agreement in the short time we now have," Cameron's representive
in Belfast, Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers, said.
(Writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin, additional reporting by
Ian Graham in Belfast; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)