(Adds details, background, tax expert comment)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON Dec 3 Britain will trim a supplementary
tax on oil companies by 2 percentage points next year, the
finance minister announced, less than the cut sought by the
industry as it grapples with high costs and a steep decline in
oil prices.
The government will reduce the supplementary charge, an
added tax on oil producers' profits, to 30 percent from 32
percent from Jan. 1, George Osborne announced on Wednesday,
while the oil and gas industry had hoped for more.
"There is record investment this year in the North Sea, but
the lower oil price clearly presents a challenge to this vital
industry," Osborne said as he announced a half-yearly budget
update.
Britain's oil and gas output has been dwindling rapidly
since it peaked at the turn of the century, but Osborne vowed in
his last update to extract "every drop of oil we can".
Now on top of high project costs and taxes, oil producers
face Brent prices below $70 per barrel after a 55 percent
decline in six months.
"There was very little support in today's Autumn statement
for a North Sea oil industry that could see profits half in the
coming year on the back of falling oil prices," said Ian
McLelland, an analyst at Edison investment research.
Industry body Oil and Gas UK said it welcomed the cut as a
first step but asked for further reductions to ensure companies
can continue investing in field development.
The oil and gas industry is a big contributor to the
economy, including employing about 450,000 people and paying
around 5 billion pounds ($7.85 billion) in upstream taxes.
To support the extraction of oil in difficult areas, the
government also introduced on Wednesday a cluster area allowance
for high-pressure, high-temperature projects that are typically
more challenging to develop than others.
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny Alexander is set to
outline further details of the oil and gas fiscal review in a
speech on Thursday.
The government also confirmed that it intended to create an
investment fund from tax revenues collected from shale gas
production.
The money will be targeted at areas such as northern England
where shale gas developments will take place.
Britain is betting on shale gas to help boost energy
production as operations in the North Sea age. But it has met
local opposition based on concerns over the environmental impact
of the drilling and extraction process.
(1 US dollar = 0.6366 British pound)
(editing by Jane Baird)