March 18
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, March 18 Britain announced on Wednesday
a series of oil tax cuts and the creation of an investment
allowance, heeding calls for help from battered North Sea oil
and gas companies juggling high costs and a price slump.
The changes are a shot in the arm for Britain's North Sea,
where oil production has fallen to the lowest level since fields
started pumping fossil fuels in the mid-1970s and fresh
investments have stalled dramatically.
Finance minister George Osborne said he would cut a
supplementary tax charge on oil companies to 20 from 30 percent,
introduce an allowance aimed at reinvigorating investments and,
in a surprise move, reduce extra charges imposed on the North
Sea's oldest fields to 35 from 50 percent from 2016.
"It's clear to me that the fall in the oil price poses a
pressing danger to the future of our North Sea industry - unless
we take bold and immediate action," Osborne told parliament in
his annual budget speech.
These measures are expected to save companies around 1.3
billion pounds ($1.9 billion) in tax payments and will result in
at least 120 million barrels of oil equivalent in additional
production over the coming five years, the government said.
Shares in BP and Shell, traditional
investors in Britain's North Sea, were trading 1.1 percent and
1.7 percent higher at 1440 GMT, while smaller firms with higher
exposure to the basin also rose.
BP and Shell said they welcomed Wednesday's tax cuts but
stressed that tackling high costs was essential and further
changes were needed.
The oil industry, worth around 5 billion pounds a year to
the state, has been urging the government for months to help it
stem record-high costs that have been compounded by a halving in
oil prices since last summer.
"The chancellor finally let the cat out of the bag," Angela
Savin, tax partner at global legal practice Norton Rose
Fulbright, said. "The extent of the changes is likely to enable
a great deal of support for the industry."
North Sea investments worth around 25 billion pounds are
currently unsanctioned as companies have been waiting for the
government to intervene.
Osborne also unveiled 20 million pounds of government
funding for new seismic surveys in under-explored areas of the
North Sea.
Although the tax changes provide needed support, energy
companies are reliant on a rise in oil prices to make the
necessary long-term investments to retrieve the North Sea's
remaining oil and gas.
Sustaining growth will require "a mixture of strengthening
oil prices and confidence that taxes are not going to rise once
again", said Ian McLelland, analyst at Edison Investment
Research.
($1 = 0.6820 pounds)
Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov
Osborn and Dale Hudson)