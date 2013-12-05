LONDON Dec 5 Britain will impose capital gains
tax on foreign investors selling homes that are not their
primary residence, finance minister George Osborne said on
Thursday as the government moved to curb soaring house prices in
London.
"It's not right that those who live in this country pay
capital gains tax when they sell a home that is not their
primary residence - while those who don't live here do not,"
Osborne said in a twice-yearly budget statement to parliament.
"That is unfair. From April 2015, we will introduce capital
gains tax on future gains made by non-residents who sell
residential property here in the UK.
Property prices in London have jumped by about 10 percent in
the last 12 months and increases in some parts of the capital
have been greater.
Much of the demand has come from foreigners looking to buy
their second home or wanting to tie up their cash in London,
which has been seen as a safe haven in recent years amid
economic and political turmoil in Europe and the Middle East.
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said last month
the government was considering the change to end the exemption
from capital gains tax for foreign property investors.
Britons pay capital gains tax - typically at 28 percent - on
any profit from selling property that is not considered their
primary residence.