By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Dec 5 Britain will impose a capital
gains tax on foreign property investors from 2015 in a bid to
allay fears that wealthy foreign buyers are inflating a
London-led property bubble which is pricing locals out of the
market.
The acquisition of housing ranging from opulent mansions to
modest apartments by purchasers including Russian oligarchs,
Indian tycoons and Europeans fleeing the euro zone crisis has
helped fuel a London-led rise in prices. That has stoked
concerns ahead of the 2015 election that many Britons may never
be able to afford their own homes.
To roars of approval in the British parliament, finance
minister George Osborne said that from April 2015 he would
introduce a capital gains tax on future gains made by
non-residents who sell a residential property in the United
Kingdom.
"Britain is an open country that welcomes investment from
all over the world, including investment in our residential
property," Osborne said in a budget update.
"But it's not right that those who live in this country pay
capital gains tax when they sell a home that is not their
primary residence - while those who don't live here do not. That
is unfair."
Britons typically pay capital gains tax at 28 percent on any
profit from selling property that is not considered their
primary residence.
Property prices in London, which has a residential housing
stock worth more than $1.8 trillion, have jumped by about 10
percent in the last 12 months and increases in some parts of the
capital have been greater.
In November house prices rose at their fastest pace in three
years and mortgage approvals have hit a nearly six-year high.
Bank of England chief Mark Carney last month unexpectedly
put the brakes on a programme to give banks cheap credit for
mortgage lending.
STREETS OF GOLD
Foreign investors have bought about 70 percent of newly
built properties across central London, according to Savills
, while 30 percent of luxury London homes worth 1 million
pounds ($1.63 million) or more were bought by non-UK residents
in the year to June, Knight Frank said.
Developers that have benefitted or are looking to cash in on
the trend include Berkeley and Barratt Developments
, who have built thousands of homes in London, as well
as British Land and Land Securities, which
have recently entered the luxury housing market.
Property lawyers and estate agents said foreign owners would
be relieved the tax will not apply to historic gains before
2015. But they cautioned that the overall impact could be
marginal as many foreign investors see London property as a safe
and profitable place to park capital.
"Tax is not the primary driver for the majority of
international buyers of residential property in London," Knight
Frank's head of global research, Liam Bailey, said.
"It is important to note that the change to CGT rules brings
the UK in line with other key investor markets, such as New York
and Paris, where equivalent taxes can approach 35-50 percent
depending on the owner's residency status."
It was not immediately clear how the tax would be collected
and how it would apply if foreign owners used a domestic company
to purchase property.
Damien Bloom, a partner at law firm Berwin Leighton Paisner,
said the government would probably place the responsibility for
collecting the tax with the transaction's solicitors, a practice
already seen in France and Ireland.
Britain last year introduced stamp duty of up to 15 percent
for purchases of more than 2 million pounds through a company, a
move which some agents have blamed for stalling the 10 million
pound-plus market in London.