LONDON, Sept 21 Ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday it will focus on the UK government's fiscal consolidation plans at the upcoming half-yearly budget update, but is unlikely to review its assessment based just on the so-called Autumn Statement.

"I think (a review post-statement) is unlikely" said Moody's global head of sovereign risk, Alastair Wilson.

"This is not a story that is going to become clear with a single event....What we look for is direction of travel (in fiscal consolidation) and that is what we will look for in the autumn statement," Wilson said at a briefing in London, adding the agency would ask if the budget plans were "achievable".

Britain's new finance minister Philip Hammond is scheduled to deliver his first half-yearly budget update and new fiscal forecasts on Nov. 23. (Reporting by Marc Jones, writing by Karin Strohecker)