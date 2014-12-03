LONDON Dec 3 Britain offered the prospect of
some relief to traditional retailers in their battle against
online players, with finance minister George Osborne announcing
plans on Wednesday for a full review of the country's archaic
business rates system.
In a half-yearly budget statement to parliament, Osborne
urged business groups to engage in the review which would
examine the structure of business rates.
Business rates are taxes to help pay for local services,
such as police and firefighters, charged on most non-domestic
properties, including shops, warehouses, pubs, cafes and
restaurants. They are currently calculated according to the
rental value of properties.
Traditional retailers have argued the tax unfairly benefits
online retailers, as they tend not to have many large
properties.
Osborne also said he would continue to cap the
inflation-linked increase in business rates at 2 percent.
Last year, he announced that over the following two years
every retail premises in England with a rateable value of up to
50,000 pounds ($78,400) would get a discount on business rates,
worth 1,000 pounds.
On Wednesday, he increased that help for Britain's shopping
districts by 50 percent to 1,500 pounds from next year.
