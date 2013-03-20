* To introduce new gas field tax allowance for shale gas
* Community benefit proposals to be unveiled by summer
* Public perception bigger hurdle for shale than tax-lawyer
By Karolin Schaps and Sarah Young
LONDON, March 20 Britain said on Wednesday it
will introduce generous tax breaks for shale gas and tackle the
nascent industry's public perception problem by making sure
local communities benefit from resources found in their areas.
Finance Minister George Osborne said in his annual budget
announcement he will introduce a new gas field tax allowance for
shale gas, an industry that he expects can help kick-start
Britain's stagnant economy.
"Shale gas is part of the future and we will make it
happen," he said while delivering his 2013 budget in parliament.
Britain, Europe's largest gas consuming nation, lifted a ban
on shale gas fracking in December and is counting on huge shale
gas reserves to help cut its dependence on expensive gas imports
and to contribute to state coffers.
In the United States, the discovery of abundant shale gas
reserves has caused a plunge in gas prices and put the nation on
the path towards energy independence.
However, environmental concerns regarding fracking, the
technology which involves injecting water and chemicals to break
rock formations and extract shale gas, and its potential to
trigger earthquakes has led to growing public opposition.
Britain will now try to stem public concerns about shale gas
by announcing proposals by this summer on how local communities
will benefit from shale gas projects in their areas.
"While the finance directors of the developers might be
quite keen on getting tax breaks, the PR and the local
communities issues are probably the bigger hurdles for them to
jump over and the government seems to be doing something to help
that pressure," said Ben Stansfield, senior associate at law
firm Clifford Chance.
CHALLENGES
It is common for other energy project developers, for
example operators of onshore wind farms, to create funds for
local communities.
IGas Energy, a small company seeking a partner to
help it explore for shale gas at its licences in northern
England, said part of its challenges was educating people about
the benefits of hydrocarbon extraction in their area.
"Most of the concerns are fears in advance, once people have
actually seen things happening they're much more comfortable
with it when they see what difference it can make locally," said
Andrew Austin, IGas Energy's chief executive.
He also said he welcomed the government taking the lead on
planning to align licensing and permitting processes at
different levels.
In December, Britain established a dedicated office for
shale gas as a single point of contact for the industry and it
will be the body's responsibility to publish the local community
benefit guidelines.
Another explorer focused on England's share reserves,
privately-owned Cuadrilla, submitted at least 18 separate
planning applications, local government data show, and has dealt
with 31 British national planning policies to drill six
exploratory wells.
Austin said clarity on planning issues would help make the
sector more attractive to new investors.
The partnership of a bigger oil and gas firm with their
financial firepower and technical know-how is seen as key to
moving British shale gas from exploration to production.
"The UK is seen as a place where the government is
supportive of shale gas and the appraisal and subsequent
exploitation of it, so any amount of certainty that's given to
people will obviously help them make the decision to invest,"
Austin said.
Environmental campaigners said using more gas in Britain's
energy system was making it harder to meet legally-binding
climate targets and that green energy projects should be
supported instead.
"George Osborne needs to stop playing Britain's JR Ewing and
instead back the shift to carbon free energy, which will create
jobs and be cleaner, safer and cheaper over time," said
Greenpeace Executive Director John Sauven.