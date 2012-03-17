By Fiona Shaikh
| LONDON, March 17
British retailers will be
able to cash in on the influx of tourists visiting the Olympics
this year, with the government set to relax Sunday trading laws
during the games, in a move it hopes will deliver a 90 million
pound boost to stores.
The measure, which a Treasury source said was expected to be
unveiled by Finance Minister George Osborne in his March 21
budget, will give a much-needed shot in the arm to Britain's
beleaguered retailers, many of which have struggled over the
last year as consumers have tightened their belts.
It should also help to invigorate Britain's economy, which
has endured a choppy recovery from the 2008/09 recession and is
only just starting to show signs of a pick-up.
Under current laws, large stores in England and Wales can
open for only six hours on a Sunday. From July 22, shops will be
permitted to extend their opening hours on the eight Sundays
during the Olympics and Paralympics.
The move is part of a broader push by government to find
ways to capitalise on the 2012 Olympics, which London is hosting
at a cost to the taxpayer of more than 9 billion pounds ($14.26
billion)- a hefty sum as the government battles to control the
nation's debts.
Officials also hope that extending Sunday store opening
hours during the Olympics will make life easier for the hundreds
of thousands of visitors expected to attend the games.
Retailers in the capital's West End shopping district
estimate that letting stores trade for an extra four hours would
allow an additional 100,000 people to shop, yielding more than 8
million pounds over the Olympic period.
The boost to retailers' profits in England and Wales as a
whole is estimated at 90 million pounds, according to economic
consultancy Independent Cost Benefit Analysis.
MUCH-NEEDED TONIC
The prospect of an Olympic sales boost will by welcomed by
Britain's retailers, whose profits have flagged as consumers
grapple with high inflation, muted wage growth, government
austerity measures, worries about job security and a stagnant
housing market.
Recent retail sales data have been mixed: an industry survey
earlier this month showed retail sales values dipped in February
compared with a year ago, while official retail sales volumes
data for January were unexpectedly strong.
Policymakers reckon that a slowdown in inflation during 2012
will alleviate the squeeze on household finances and give a
boost to consumer spending. However, with unemployment still at
a 16-year high, any pick-up in consumer demand could be some
time coming.
Updates from four of Britain's biggest retailers next week
will reveal the strength of consumer spending, with Kingfisher
, Europe's biggest home improvement retailer, Next
, Britain's second-largest clothing retailer, Debenhams
, the nation's second-largest department store operator,
and J Sainsbury, its third-largest grocer, all set to
report.
Large retailers stand to benefit most from the temporary
relaxation of the Sunday trading laws, as small shops are not
covered by the regulation.
Britain's biggest department store chain John Lewis
said earlier this month that is was "cautiously
optimistic" about the outlook for 2012, believing that Queen
Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee celebrations and the Olympic and
Paralympic Games would help stimulate trade.
But small shops, many of which are family-owned, have lobbied
against extending Sunday opening hours amid concerns they could
lose business to big retail chains.
"If government makes this concession this time the big
retail lobby will be pressing for all sorts of exemptions for
other events during the year and the whole principle will be
undermined," James Lowman, chief executive of the Association of
Convenience Stores, said last week.